Sunil to make his debut as Director

Comedian turned star actor Sunil did not have a remarkable hit in the recent years. After testing his luck as a comedian, the actor played a role with negative shades. The actor is currently busy shooting for his next film that is directed by VN Aditya. Sunil has been in plans to direct a film for the past few years. The actor is all set to turn director soon and he chose a Marathi film which will be remade in Telugu.

Sunil and his team bought the rights of a Marathi film and the scriptwork of the project is happening soon. Sunil also impressed a producer who will invest in the project. The shoot of the film will commence next year. Sunil and VN Aditya film is produced by Anil Sunkara and it will release on Netflix soon.