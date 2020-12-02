Trivikram and Sukumar’s ‘Friday Movies’

With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a huge demand for OTT platforms and the traffic across the digital platforms too got doubled and tripled. Now it’s time for ATTs which are coming with an innovative idea. Shreyas Media launched the first-ever ATT in Telugu states. Some masterminds behind Aha are working on an ATT platform for some time which will be launched officially on December 5th. It is named ‘Friday Movies’. There are speculations that top Tollywood directors Trivikram and Sukumar will enjoy the profits for sharing their thoughts and investing time on Friday Movies.

Trivikram and Sukumar have invested a decent amount and would share the profits from the ATT. Friday Movies acquired the rights of ten Telugu movies and they will be available on the platform on pay per view basis. One can recharge their balance and can watch the available films on the platform till their money lasts. Friday Movies acquired the streaming rights of the films like Bomma Blockbuster, Playback and Lingocha.