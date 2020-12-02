TDP walkout from Assembly over assignment lands bill

Both the ruling YCP and the main Opposition TDP took up aggressive stances from day one of the Assembly session. While Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy made all out criticism of the Opposition Leader, Chandrababu Naidu entered the podum for the first time in his 4 decades old political career and faced suspension which was also for the first time.

On the third day today also, the day in the Assembly began with another protest walkout by the TDP led by Naidu from the House. The TDP members deplored and criticised that the Speaker was not giving mike to the Opposition Leader despite repeated appeals. Intentionally, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s chances were being denied. He was not allowed to speak on the assignment lands (amendment) bill.

From the beginning, the TDP and other Opposition parties have been objecting to the YCP Government’s move to deprive the owners of assignment lands of their rights. In the name of one cent house sites distribution, the ruling YCP Ministers and MLAs have started harassing the owners of assignment lands all over the State.

At many places, the assignment lands have been taken back by the Government. It has proposed to convert them into house sites for distribution to the homeless poor. Taking back from the poor to help the poor might be the new policy of the YCP.