Behind the screen drama over nominated posts in Jagan government

What went behind the screens before the YSRCP government announced its mega list of nominated posts on Saturday? If sources are to be believed, there was a lot of high drama and last minute tinkering before the list became public.

The confusion in the top brass of the YSRCP was visible in the way the whole press conference was handled. In fact, the announcement was to come on Friday evening. Initially, the time given was 5 pm on Friday. Later, it was postponed to 7 pm. But, the press meet never happened. Later, it was announced that ministers Chelluboyina Venu and Mekathoti Sucharita will announce the list on Saturday at 11 am. Again there was a deferment. Finally, the press conference was held at 12.15. Thus there were as many as four postponements. This is quite strange, according to the political analysts.

Finally when the presser was held, it was Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the political advisor of the CM, who conducted the press conference. MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, MLA Meruga Narjuna and MP Nandigam Suresh spoke. It was after all these people that ministers Venu and Sucharita spoke. This indicated the last minute tinkering and confusion in the YSRCP over the nominated posts.

Even in the list announced, there was a lot of jumbling. For instance, a closer examination revealed that only 68 of the 137 posts were of the state level. The remaining were district level nominated posts. Similarly, even muslims were shown as belonging to the BC category. As many as 17 posts went to the Reddy community. This is roughly 10 percent of the total posts.