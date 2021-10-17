15 Best Electric Kettles in India-2021

A modern contemporary kitchen is well-equipped with a plethora of electrical appliances. One such gadget helps ease our jobs, is an electric kettle. From cooking food, to boiling milk, to helping us sterilize bottles, electric kettles play a multi-faceted role in our life. Boiling water in an electric kettle is safer and faster as compared to the stove where the chances of spillage is quite high.
We have with us 15 of the best electric kettles in India. Do take a look and choose the one taht suit your needs the best.
Pigeon as a brand has a long standing reputation of developing durable kitchen appliances. This electric kettle designed by the company is no different. Made of hygienic stainless steel and finished with mirror polish appearance, this 1.5 L electric kettle comes with a concealed heating device. The electric kettle is stationed on a 360 degree swivel base with an attached power cord and easily lifts off when it’s time to pour water. Featuring a wattage of 1500, it takes about 5-7 minutes for the electric kettle to fully boil 1.5 L of water quickly and safely. Known as the best electric kettle in the country, this appliance has a multi-purpose use in your kitchen.
Specifications:
Brand: Pigeon by Stovekraft
Capacity: 1.5 L
Material: Stainless steel
Wattage: 1500
Item Dimensions: 20 x 18 x 17.5 Centimeters
Pros:
Includes auto shutoff feature
Plastic cool touch handle for safety
Comes with single push flip lid
Boils 6 cups of water
Cons:
Overboiling water leaves blisters on the bottom of the electric kettle.
Cord length is short.
Made with 100% 304 food grade stainless steel, this durable electric kettle deserves a space in your kitchen. It is double-walled, features a cool touch handle and has a one touch lid opening facility. Nicknamed as the best multipurpose electric kettle, this Solara 1500 W kettle is made with British Strix thermostat and heats up water in about 5-7 minutes. It has an auto shut off feature to avoid overboiling or spillage. The base contains a coil that’s longer than standard electric kettles and runs around 1 meter long. For those morning cups of coffee or endless cups of tea, you certainly need a premium grade stainless steel electric kettle.
Specifications:
Brand: Solara
Capacity: 1.8 L
Material: Stainless steel
Wattage: 1495 KW
Item Dimensions: 30.5 x 20.3 x 12.7 Centimeters
Pros:
Includes auto shutoff feature
Plastic cool touch handle for safety
Comes with single push flip lid
Kettle features a large mouth, easy to clean
Available in attractive blue and red colours
Cons:
The kettle is heavy.
3. Butterfly 1.5L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Butterfly electric kettles are highly sought after and for all the right reasons. This is one of the best kettle brands where the handles are ergonomically designed for easy pouring and minimizing spillage. Made with a superior quality stainless steel body, this electric kettle comes with a power efficient cordless base and a smart light indicator that notifies you when the water is done boiling. The kettle also has an auto shutoff feature and comes with a cool touch handle. For those of you looking for a low maintenance kettle, this is certainly a good choice.
Specifications:
Brand: Butterfly
Capacity: 1.5 L
Material: Stainless steel
Wattage: 1500
Item Dimensions: 19.5 x 15.2 x 21 Centimeters
Pros:
Includes auto shutoff feature
Plastic cool touch handle for safety
Comes with single push flip lid
Economically priced
Cons:
Cord length is short.
4. Kitchoff 1.8L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
A simple and easy to use electric kettle by Kitchoff is all you need to make that morning cup of coffee that gets your day started. The electric kettle is heavy duty and boils about 1.8 L of water at one go. It features an auto shut off switch for when the water is done boiling and comes with a 360 degree swivel base with a power cord. Designed for home and office use alike, this is one of the best multipurpose electric kettle in india. It also comes with a built-in SS filter sieve and a cool touch handle for easy serve.
Specifications:
Brand: Kitchoff
Capacity: 1.8 L
Material: Stainless steel
Wattage: 1500
Item Dimensions:19 x 15 x 19 Centimeters
Pros:
Multipurpose kettle
Fast heating capacity
Includes auto shutoff feature
Plastic cool touch handle for safety
Cons:
Cord length is short
Needs to be handled with care
Does not boil milk
5. KENT 1.7L Borosilicate Glass Electric Kettle
If you fancy a one-of-a-kind electric kettle, then the Borosilicate glass kettle with a stainless steel cover by KENT is exactly what you need. The 1.7L large capacity electric water kettle is among the best electric kettles in india. With a 360 degree cordless rotation base that stations the kettle, a concealed heating base and one touch lid, this electric kettle is easily the most desirable kitchen appliance. Not only is it gorgeous to look at, it’s also quite convenient to use and store. The LED light around the steel base indicates when the water is boiled and the easy pour spout makes it quite simple to use the electric kettle.
Specifications:
Brand: KENT
Capacity: 1.7 L
Material: Borosilicate Glass and Stainless steel
Wattage: 1500
Item Dimensions:22 x 16 x 24 Centimeters
Pros:
Multipurpose kettle
Fast heating capacity with concealed heating element
Includes auto shutoff feature
Plastic cool touch handle for safety
Cons:
The length of the cord is short
Delicate to use
6. Inalsa 1.5L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
If you are looking to invest in an electric kettle that’s economically priced and fairly easy to maintain then Inalsa has a perfect one for you. The 1.5L capacity, stainless steel electric kettle comes with a hinged lid wide opening mouth, a 360 swivel base with a cord winder and a cool touch handle. An incredible feature of this electric kettle is that the heating element is concealed which means its appliance is not prone to calcination and will remain long-lasting. Considered among the best electric kettle in India, the appliance is quite easy to clean and store.
Specifications:
Brand: Inalsa
Capacity: 1.5L
Material: Stainless steel
Wattage: 1350
Item Dimensions: 23.3 x 17.6 x 21.5 Centimeters
Pros:
Fast heating capacity with concealed heating element
Includes auto shutoff feature
Plastic cool touch handle for safety
360 swivel base
Economically priced
Cons:
The length of the cord is short.
7. iBELL 1.8L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Featuring a ginormous handle that is both comfortable and ergonomic to use, this iBELL electric kettle is one-of-a-kind. Made with highly polished stainless steel and in a bionic design, the 1.8L electric kettle fulfills every need in your kitchen. Not only does it have a unique steam reactor setting and a high quality thermistor, the kettle also features a high quality fine filter for easy pour. Get this multipurpose electric kettle home and say goodbye to all your worries.
Specifications:
Brand: iBELL
Capacity: 1.8L
Material: Stainless steel
Wattage: 1500
Item Dimensions: 18.5 x 18.5 x 23 Centimeters
Pros:
Triple safety protection
Stainless steel heating plate
Includes auto shutoff feature
Plastic cool touch handle for safety
360 swivel base
Cons:
The length of the cord is short.
8. La’Forte 1.8L Double-walled Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
La’Forte’s double-walled electric kettle, is known for its premium quality and product safety. Designed with a dual-walled system where the two layers are: thermal insulation layer on the outside and stainless steel on the inside, this 1.8L large capacity kettle is highly functional and reliable. The red colour of the kettle is quite inviting and friendly and the material extends all the way up to the handle providing that it has an anti-slip grip. The 100% 304 Food Grade Stainless steel and double-wall construction ensures that water boils quickly and remains insulated at all times.
Specifications:
Brand: La’Forte
Capacity: 1.8L
Material: Stainless steel
Wattage: 1500
Item Dimensions: 7 x 5 x 22 Centimeters
Pros:
Cord free lift safety
Easy-pour spout
Stainless steel heating plate
Includes auto shutoff feature
Plastic cool touch handle for safety
Cons:
The length of the cord is short
Need to use delicately
9. Lifelong 1.5L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle with a Stainless Steel Bottle
If you are looking to get a light-weight superior-grade electric kettle home, then this Lifelong kettle is nothing short of perfect. Not only does it possess an elegant light-weight stainless steel body, it is also multipurpose and functional. The 1.5L capacity electric kettle boils upto 6 cups of water and automatically switches off upon boiling. Its 360 degree swivel base makes it easy to maneuver the kettle and the cool touch handle makes it convenient for easy pour and serve. Making eggs, boiling milk and water is a whole lot easier with such a handy kettle around.
Specifications:
Brand: Lifelong
Capacity: 1.5L
Material: Stainless steel
Wattage: 1500
Item Dimensions: 25.9 x 17.5 x 22.1 Centimeters
Pros:
Comes with a power indicator
Easy-pour spout
360 degree swivel base
Includes auto shutoff feature
Plastic cool touch handle for safety
Cons:
The length of the cord is short
Need to use delicately
10. Cello 1L Polyester Electric Kettle
There are limited options for medium-sized electric kettles in the market and this is one among the few. The 1L electric kettle by Cello is made by polyester and polyester materials and features a 360 degree cordless operation and cord storage facility. It has a water gauge feature, a light indicator and provides boil dry protection. With a push lid opening for easy clean, and an easy-pour spout, this electric kettle is easily one of the best kettle in India.
Specifications:
Brand: Cello
Capacity: 1L
Material: Polyester and polyester blend
Wattage: 1200
Package Dimensions : 20.7 x 19.4 x 16.6 cm; 860 Grams
Pros:
Heats quickly
Multipurpose
Includes auto shutoff feature
Plastic cool touch handle for safety
Cons:
The length of the cord is short
11. Greenchef 1.8 L Stainless Steel Multi-purpose Electric Kettle
Been on a lookout for an electric kettle that can do it all? Worry not, we’ve got you covered. Greenchef’s 1.8 L stainless steel multipurpose electric kettle can boil eggs, water, milk, help you cook soup and noodles and even reheat food. This circular electric kettle comes with two attachments such as a steam rack and a steam tray to ease your cooking process. The knob at the bottom of the kettle provides a temperature control option and the glass lid on the kettle ensures you have a clear view of your dish whilst cooking.
Specifications:
Brand: Greenchef
Capacity: 1.5L
Material: Stainless steel
Wattage: 600
Item Dimensions: 19.6 x 17 x 17 Centimeters
Pros:
Comes with a power indicator
Easy-pour spout
360 degree swivel base
Includes auto shutoff feature
Plastic cool touch handle for safety
Cons:
The length of the cord is short.
Need to use delicately
12. Topredo Foldable 0.6 L Silicone Fast-Boiling Electric Kettle
Here’s your travel-friendly electric kettle you’ve been waiting for! The Topredo collapsible kettle is made from food grade silicone and 304 stainless steel material with no toxic substances. The travel electric kettle is foldable and easily fits into your backpack or even a small handbag. With this kettle around, heating a cup of water for oats, tea, coffee or noodles will be easier than ever. With a one-touch lid and a simple switch on/off button, this electric kettle is a great travel-buddy.
Specifications:
Brand: Topredo
Capacity: 0.6L
Material: Stainless steel and Silicone
Item Dimensions: 10 x 13 x 17 Centimeters
Pros:
Travel-friendly and foldable
Easy-pour spout
Features auto shutoff feature after water is boiled.
Detachable cord which folds easily
Cons:
Cord length is short.
Less capacity
13. Genova 1.8 L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
A large capacity electric kettle is an appliance your kitchen deserves. This 1.8L electric kettle by Geneva has a ton of incredible features to be excited about. From 360 swivel base, to concealed heating element, to a smart LED indicator, it’s got it all. The kettle also features a wide mouth for cleaning, an easy-pour spout, a one-touch lid and a cool touch handle for safety. One can easily boil 6 cups of water in the kettle. With this kettle around you, you can be gracious and host away as many brunches as you like.
Specifications:
Brand: Genova
Capacity: 1.8L
Material: Stainless steel
Wattage:
Item Dimensions: 20 x 22 x 24 Centimeters
Pros:
Great capacity
Boils water quickly
Includes auto shutoff feature
Detachable cord which folds easily
Cons:
Length of the cord is short.
14. Vandeley 1.8 L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Vadeley brings you the kettle of your dreams. This gorgeous white coloured electric kettle works as good as it looks. Made with a stainless steel body the 1.8L capacity kettle features a smart dry boil technology that automatically shuts off when the kettle is empty. The kettle also comes with anti-slip ergonomic grip and heat resistant handle and a spout with cordless serving. The chord length is about 2 ft and the water perfectly boils as and when you require it.
Specifications:
Brand: Vandeley
Capacity: 1.8L
Material: Stainless steel
Item Dimensions: 18 x 15 x 20 Centimeters
Pros:
Great capacity and looks beautiful
Boils water quickly and efficiently
Includes auto shutoff feature
Detachable cord which folds easily
Cons:
Length of the cord is short.
15. Inalsa 1.8 L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle with Retro Design Brewista
This elegant dome shaped electric kettle-Brewista from Inalsa is a must-have for every kitchen. The electric kettle is matt-finished from the outside and stainless steel on the inside. The STRIX thermostat offers precise temperature control and boils the water efficiently, and the analog temperature display perfectly shows the water temperature. The easy-pour spout of the electric kettle contains a detachable mesh to remove impurities. All in all this electric kettle is quite simple to use and store and will stand out in any home.
Specifications:
Brand: Inalsa
Capacity: 1.8L
Material: Stainless steel
Wattage: 1350
Item Dimensions: 23.5 x 19.5 x 27.5 Centimeters
Pros:
Great capacity and looks gorgeous
Boils water quickly and efficiently
Includes auto shutoff feature
Detachable cord which folds easily
Cons:
Length the cord is short.
How To Choose The Right Electric Kettle For You?
Electric kettles mostly come in stainless steel, however, some even come in other materials. It is essential to know what size, material and type you intend to go for before making a purchase decision. An average sized kettle comes in 1.5L however you may even find travel-size kettles and electric kettles around 1.8L suitable for large families.
How Can We Clean an Electric Kettle ?
It’s quite simple to clean an electric kettle. For the exterior you can take a wet or dry cloth and just rub it all across the kettle, this will bring the shine back. To clean the kettle internally you can duse some vinegar solution. Just mix some vinegar along with water and let it boil. Any dirt or gunk inside the kettle is bound to come off.
Safety Tips While Using An Electric Kettle
- Some things to remember while using an electric kettle are:
When plugging the cord into the socket, remember to keep the power off.
- Do not fill water in the kettle through the spout or it might lead to spillage when the kettle starts to boil.
- The kettle is generally quite hot after the water is boiled. Be careful when handling.
Frequently asked questions
- Does An Electric Kettle Consume A Lot Of Electricity?
Yes, A regular electric kettle uses about 1200 W of energy, some may even go up to 3000 W.
2.What Will Happen If We Leave Water In A Kettle For A Long Time?
Leaving water in an electric kettle for more than a few hours may lead to the deposit of limescale in the kettle. Limescale is generally found in hard water, so it’s always better to empty the kettle after use or after a few hours. Do not keep water overnight in an electric kettle.
3. Can We Boil An Egg In An Electric Kettle?
Yes, electric kettles can be used to boil eggs
4. What can be cooked in an electric kettle?
Electric kettles can be used to boil water to make tea, coffee, soup, noodles. Additionally, you could even boil eggs, cook noodles or boil milk using the kettle.
5. Is Kettle Water Safe To Drink?
Yes.Boiling removes harmful bacteria and toxins that are present in the water. Hence, kettle-boiled water is safe to drink.
Conclusion
Electric kettles are a good investment for your kitchen. With a handy kettle by your side, you can always heat up water within minutes for a hot cup of tea, coffee and even soup. We have brought to you a comprehensive list of kettles with premium quality and incredible features. We hope you choose an electric kettle that suits your needs the best.