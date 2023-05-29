Bellamkonda Sreenivas in a Sportsdrama

Youngster Bellamkonda Sreenivas tested his luck in Bollywood with Chatrapathi remake and the film ended up as a huge dud. The actor returned back to Tollywood and he signed a film in the direction of Bheemla Nayak fame Saagar Chandra. The shoot commences very soon. As per the new update, Bellamkonda Sreenivas has signed a sports drama which is set in the backdrop of the Olympics. Rakesh Uppalapati who is making his debut with Nenu Student Sir will direct this sports drama.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s brother Ganesh is the lead actor in Nenu Student Sir. Bellamkonda Sreenivas was impressed with the idea pitched by Rakesh and gave his nod even before the release of his debut film. The film is a periodic sports drama and the lead actor loses in one of the Olympics and ends up as a winner in the next Olympics. Naandhi Satish Varma will produce this untitled sports drama.