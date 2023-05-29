Mahanadu gives new life to TDP activists

The two-day Mahanadu which concluded on Sunday had increased the confidence levels of the TDP activists down the line. The success had boosted the morale of the party workers who are now working with vengeance to bring the party back to power in the next round of elections.

The partial manifesto announced by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu had also gone well down the line giving a new lease of life for the rank and file. The free travel in the APSRTC buses for women and three LPG cylinders for free per year have gone well among the people.

Free LPG cylinders is one of the major expenses of every family, particularly the poor as the price had gone close to Rs 1100 a cylinder. Though the rural poor families depend to some extent on firewood, the urban poor depend only on the LPG cylinders for cooking.

The free travel in the government buses is one of the key issues in the Karnataka Assembly elections which brought the Congress to power. The promise, besides others, had gone well among the working women and college students, giving victory to the party.

The TDP leaders and the ranks believe that the same mantra would also work in their favour in the state in the next election.

The TDP ranks are celebrating and welcoming the party’s partial manifesto. The TDP social media wings too are active in promoting these promises by the party chief.