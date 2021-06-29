Bellamkonda Sreenivas taking up Hindi lessons

Bellamkonda Sreenivas surprised everyone with the announcement of his first Bollywood film. He will star in the remake of Tollywood blockbuster film Chatrapathi. Top Bollywood production house Pen Studios is on board to produce this prestigious film. The pandemic delayed the shoot and it commences from July 11th in a special set that is erected in Hyderabad. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is currently learning Hindi and he will dub for his role. Sreenivas is trained from the past one month and he hired a Mumbai-based tutor to

He said that the coronavirus pandemic break made things easier and he is now extremely fluent with the language. VV Vinayak will direct the remake and the film will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil languages. The makers are in the hunt for a Bollywood beauty and the name of the actress will be announced soon. Chatrapathi remake will release next year. Bellamkonda Sreenivas also signed the remake of Karnan and an official announcement will be made soon.