Naga Chaitanya puts Thank You shoot on Hold

More than a week’s shoot for Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming Telugu project Thank You is pending and it was delayed due to the pandemic. Chaitanya wanted to complete the pending shoot and head for his Bollywood debut film Laal Singh Chaddha. The schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha is planned to take off in Ladakh from July 1st and Chaitanya is beefing up for the role. The reasons for the delay in the shoot of Thank You are not disclosed but Chaitanya is heading for the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha first.

He will complete his portions in 20 days and will return back to Hyderabad. He will work on his looks for Thank You again and will complete the pending part only in August. The film’s director Vikram Kumar is currently busy with the post-production work of the film. Rashi Khanna is the heroine and Dil Raju is the producer. Thank You will not hit the screens anytime soon as Naga Chaitanya’s completed film Love Story is waiting for release in the first bunch of releases post lockdown.