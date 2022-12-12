Besharam Rang Song from Pathaan: Deepika’s Bikini Show all over

Advertisement

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making his comeback after a long gap with Pathaan, an action entertainer directed by Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone plays the leading lady and the first single ‘Besharam Rang’ is out today. The video song composed by Vishal and Shekar opens with a Spanish lyrics and is shot across some beautiful locations of Europe. Besharam Rang is the show of Deepika Padukone in multiple bikinis. The song is not a great one to listen but the visuals are top notch. Shah Rukh Khan stuns everyone with his abs and he looks perfect on screen. Deepika is just gorgeous and super hot showing off her bikini body.

SRK essays the role of a RAW Agent and Pathaan is said to be the costliest film made in his career. The film is shot in multiple countries and the action episodes are the expected highlights of the film. John Abraham essays the role of the lead antagonist. Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan essays the role of a cameo in the film. Pathaan is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and it is hitting the screens on January 25th all over.