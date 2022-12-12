Ram Charan and Upasana expecting their First Child

This would be a great news for Mega fans. Megastar Chiranjeevi today announced that his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana are expecting their first child. Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot after they fell in love. “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child” posted Chiranjeevi on his official social media page. The entire family is in celebration mood with the arrival of the new family member. Chiranjeevi also shares a great bonding with his grandchildren (kids of his daughters).

Ram Charan is shooting for Shankar’s actioner and he also signed Buchi Babu’s sports drama recently. Chiranjeevi is currently in France shooting for Waltair Veerayya. Mega fans are in a celebration mood after the announcement came out officially from Megastar himself.