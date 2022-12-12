IT Raids on Tollywood’s top Production House

Mythri Movie Makers emerged as the leading production house of Telugu cinema in no time and they have films lined up with several top actors. In a surprise, the Income Tax officials knocked the doors of Mythri Movie Makers today. The raids are conducted in 15 locations currently. The raids started in the morning and the accounts are verified. The production house is releasing two biggies: Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy for Sankranthi 2023. The production house also launched Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh yesterday in a grand manner. Harish Shankar is the director.

The shoot of another biggie Pushpa: The Rule featuring Allu Arjun commenced shoot today and Sukumar is the director. Apart from these, the production house has a bunch of films in various stages of pre-production. A clarity about the Income Tax raids is expected in some more time.