Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Home > Movie News > Best Tollywood films of 2023

Best Tollywood films of 2023

Published on December 22, 2023 by

Best Tollywood films of 2023

It is a mixed bag for Telugu cinema in 2023. Several most awaited films ended up as duds while there are a bunch of surprise hits of the year. Here are the list of best films including money spinners at the Tollywood box-office for 2023:

January: Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veerasimha Reddy ended up as money spinners because of the star cast and the Sankranthi holiday season. Both these films were produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

February: Dhanush’s bilingual Sir ended up as a super hit and the film made huge money. Venky Atluri directed this social drama. All other releases failed.

March: Dil Raju backed a small film titled Balagam and the film is a surprise hit of the year. Apart from minting money, Balagam also won numerous awards. Nani tested his luck with Dasara and the film too made good money. His transformation was well appreciated.

April: Virupaksha marked the right comeback for Sai Dharam Tej and the mystic thriller is the best film of summer season. No other film impressed the audience.

May: Unfortunately, all the May releases failed badly and the entire summer season got wasted.

June: Sree Vishnu’s Samajavaragamana is one more surprise hit of the year and the family crowds rushed to theatres to watch this comic entertainer.

July: Baby is a sensational hit and the film is also named as a cult classic. Anand Devarakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya emerged as stars with this Sai Rajesh directorial.

August: All the new releases fell flat and ended up as huge disappointments.

September: Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is one more surprise hit of the year. Naveen Polishetty and Anushka played the lead roles in this breezy romantic drama.

October: MAD is one more small film that made decent money in theatres. Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari made good money during the Dasara season and it impressed the family audience. Vijay’s Leo made big money as per the financials involved.

November: Keeda Cola was loved by the multiplex audience and youth. Mangalavaram was one among the releases.

December: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is a super hit and it opened on a strong note in Telugu states. Nani’s Hi Nanna received appreciation for the emotional content. Prabhas’ Salaar released today and it opened on a strong note.

