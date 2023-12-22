Even friends too are treated as enemies in AP, says Naidu

Spread the love

Human effort needs the blessings of the Almighty only then one’s wish will be fulfilled, said former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Taking part in the pre-Christmas celebrations at the TDP headquarters, Chandrababu Naidu said that he is really blessed as he visited the holy Mother Mary temple earlier in the day. Observing that God Jesus came in human form for the salvation of mankind, Mr Chandrababu recalled that as chief minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh he started the practice of semi-Christmas celebrations in the State.

“At the Mother Mary church, I read the Bible and I found that every teaching is for the benefit of society. The Bible clearly says to love even your enemy but the situation in the State now is that friends too are considered as enemies,” Naidu said.

Christianity means service and all the missionaries set up schools, colleges and hospitals are rendering yeoman service, the TDP supremo said. Recalling that the TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, studied at the Guntur Christian College, Naidu said that the aided organizations could perform certain tasks which the governments could not do.

When the TDP raised the issue of ganja availability in the State on a large scale, the party office was attacked, he said and asked how any leader can raise voice on public issues when such illegal attacks are being encouraged. Naidu said that all the systems in the State are totally collapsed, and one can easily witness the condition of roads.

“The people’s capital of Amaravati was totally demolished in the name of three capitals,” he said and stated that though as chief minister he released Rs 10 cr for a church in Guntur its construction is not completed yet. Building a palace in Visakhapatnam with Rs 500 cr, this Chief Minister claims that he is poor, Naidu said.

Recalling that it was the TDP that extended Rs 50,000 each as financial assistance to go to Jerusalem, he said that funds were also sanctioned for building a Christian Bhavan in Guntur and for a church in Vijayawada. Declaring that soon after the TDP is back in power financial assistance for Jerusalem visit will be revived, Naidu made an appeal to all to pray for the good of the State.