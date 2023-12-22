x
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Home > Movie News > NTR on a New Year Break

NTR on a New Year Break

NTR on a New Year Break

Young Tiger NTR has been busy with Devara and the actor is shooting for the film without any major breaks. NTR took a break from the shoot of Devara and he is heading for a New Year holiday along with his family abroad. The shoot of Devara will resume after NTR returns back from his holiday. The major shoot of the film is wrapped up and the pending portions are expected to be wrapped up by the end of January. Koratala Siva is directing this two-part actioner and the first installment is announced for summer 2024 release. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in Devara.

NTR will shift his focus to War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. After completing War 2, NTR will work with KGF sensation Prashanth Neel and the shoot commences during the second half of 2024. Soon after this, NTR will work with Koratala Siva again for Devara 2. The actor also hiked his fee after the super success of RRR. His production house NTR Arts will co-produce all his films and will share the profits.

