x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
View all stories
Home > Movie Reviews > Salaar Movie Review : Mind Blowing Action Blast

Salaar Movie Review : Mind Blowing Action Blast

Published on December 21, 2023 by ramakrishna

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi Exclusive Interview
image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Chiranjeevi & Nagarjuna at Thiruchur’s Kalyan Jewellers’ Navaratri festivities
image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past

Salaar Movie Review : Mind Blowing Action Blast

Salaar Movie Review
Spread the love

Salaar Movie Review

Salaar Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating : 3/5

Story:

In the year 1947, in the dystopian city of Khansaara, a bitter feud plagues the Royal Family. To prevent further chaos, the three factions agree to a ceasefire. Raja Mannar (played by Jagapathibabu) desires to crown his son Varadaraja Mannar (Pruthviraj Sukumaran), but his advisors conspire to eliminate Varadaraja. Deva (Prabhas) is Varadaraja’s childhood friend, vowing to provide assistance whenever needed.

Fast forward to 2017, Deva finds himself protecting Aadya (played by Shruti Hassan). The mystery unfolds as to why Deva has been tasked with safeguarding Aadya. The film also delves into how the 1947 feud in Khansaara city was ultimately resolved and explores the intricate connections between the past and the present.

Analysis:

It is important to clarify that “Salaar” is a standalone movie and has no direct connections with the “KGF” series. Director Prashanth Neel has maintained his signature style in “Salaar,” including the dystopian setting in the city of Khansaara. Fans can expect to see familiar elements such as the distinctive visual tone, weaponry, and high-energy mass elevation sequences that Neel is known for in his filmmaking.

The movie begins by showcasing the strong childhood bond between Deva and Varada. The director dedicates ample time to introduce Deva, the ‘Man in Exile,’ who has made Assam his home and is now protecting Aadya. The first half of the film moves at a leisurely pace, gradually building the story. However, the 30 minutes leading up to the interval are incredibly captivating. Director Neel skillfully harnesses the masculine qualities of the macho star Prabhas to create a riveting cinematic experience during this period. The interval sets the perfect stage for the second half, which unfolds in the fictional city of Khansara.

The Khansaara world presents a mixed experience. Immediately after the interval, a multitude of characters and relationships are introduced, which may cause some viewers to miss important details. The storytelling of the Ceasefire story, inspired by Game of Thrones and Mahabharata, could have been executed more effectively. The Narang episode and Climax episodes standout in the second half

The Bhuvan Gowda’s cinematography 100% follows the KGF’s dark tint. Ravi Barsur’s backgroud score elevates fee scenes, not upto the trendy BGM at times. Hombale Films has delivered commendable production values.

Director Neel has drawn inspiration from Rajamouli’s patterns on multiple occasions. The influence of scenes like the “Chatrapathi” interval block and “Baahubali” beheading scene is quite evident in the movie. He daringly set Khanasaara backdrop for second half, the stage has been set perfect for Salaar-2

Positives:

– Massive action episodes
– Prabhas’s macho heroism elevation episodes
– The rustic setup
– The world of Khansaara sets up a different backdrop

Negatives

– Mixed bag second half
– The emotional aspects in the movie are not adequately developed
– The dark tint might not be everyone’s favorite

Verdict: “Salaar” is an epic-scale action film with 5-6 moments of ultimate heroism. While there’s a sense that something is lacking, Prabhas’s macho presence shines brightly. The first half is solid, but the second half is a bit of a mixed bag. It’s worth a watch!

Telugu360 Rating : 3/5

Next NTR on a New Year Break Previous Yuva Galam concluding meeting was like never before and ever after,.says Varla
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Nara Rohit gets Engaged

Latest

image
Naga Vamsi Exclusive Interview
image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Chiranjeevi & Nagarjuna at Thiruchur’s Kalyan Jewellers’ Navaratri festivities
image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past

Most Read

image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past
image
‘Let’s say no to hatred and bad talk’ the key message from Alai Balai 2024
image
TDP Office Attack Case: AP Government Hands Over Investigation to CID

Related Articles

Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump Beetroot Health Benefits Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes Riya Suman Festive Celebrations Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL Jigra show time Nabha Natesh Devi Look Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress