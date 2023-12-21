Spread the love

The concluding meeting of the Yuva Galam pada yatra of TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, held in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday is like never before and ever after, remarked TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Thursday.

Ramaiah said that the massive crowd gathered for Wednesday’s meeting is evident enough that the people are ready to bid goodbye to the misrule of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy. Observing that the State Government has created several hurdles for the winding up meeting of Yuva Galam, the TDPpolitburo member said that despite all this, lakhs of people heartily greeted the TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh, Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan and their teams.

Ramaiah asked as to why Jagan is so scared of Lokesh said that Lokesh speech at Wednesday’s meeting have sent shock waves in Jagan. When Jagan, while in Opposition, had undertaken pada yatra, the then TDP government ensured that no obstructions were created for him, he said, adding that at least one crore Dalits are unitedly rejecting Jagan and his rule.

“All the BCs and the Dalits want to sail with Chandrababu while the farming community is untedly saying that they feel deceived by electing Jagan as the Chief Minister since he had sought a single chance,” Ramaiah felt. Women too feel that they got cheated as the promise made to implement total prohibition has not been fulfilled which resulted in several women turning widows, he observed.

The YSRCP leaders are totally mum on the tremendous success of the TDP’s Wednesday meeting, Ramaiah said and asked why Minister, Roja, who reacts even to silly issues, is remaining silent. “The day is not too far when the YSRCP leaders run away from the State,” he remarked and said that even the bureaucrats too have come to a conclusion that Jagan is on the downward trend. Ramaiah called upon the people to bid adieu to this atrocious rule.