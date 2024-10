Salaar Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Highest for Prabhas

Spread the love

Salaar is gearing up for a grand release on 22nd December ie, tomorrow. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 350 Cr which is highest for a prabhas & Neel films . The business is on par Baahubali2. Advances for the film are extraordinary in AP/TS, USA, Very good in Kerala, Karnataka , Gulf, Aus, UK. Rest have below par to decent advance. Shows are starting for the film from 12:30 am IST , if wom turns out to be good then sky is the limit.

Below are area-wise numbers all excluding GST: