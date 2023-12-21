Spread the love

Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Thursday said that the ruling YSR Congress leaders have looted over Rs 291 crore in just one month. Speaking to media persons, Manohar said that this amount was drawn by the ruling party leaders in the name of pensions.

Manohar said that the ruling party leaders were looting the state exchequer in every field. He said that they have looted several thousand crores of rupees during the last five years. He said that the TDP and Jana Sena government after the 2024 elections would order an inquiry into the financial extortion of the ruling party leaders.

The Jana Sena leaders said that the officials have given pensions of Rs 2,750 to 54,69,161 persons in November 2023. This amounted to Rs 1504 crore, he said. However, this number had gone down by 19,871 persons by December 2023, Manohar said.

Manohar further said that the minister for information and public relations, Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna had announced after the cabinet meeting in December that the government had sanctioned pensions to 65.33 lakh persons. However, the government did not pay pensions to those persons, the Jana Sena leader said.

Manohar alleged that the ruling YSR Congress leaders were not leaving any sector. They were looting every sector and the state had gone back by a decade during the last five years. He emphasised the need to defeat the YSR Congress in the coming elections.

Manohar made an appeal to the people of the state to defeat the YSR Congress in the coming elections. He wanted them to support the Jana Sena and TDP combine. He said that people across the state were waiting for the polling day to send the corrupt YSR Congress leaders back home.