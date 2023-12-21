x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics > Jayadev complains of fake votes in AP

Jayadev complains of fake votes in AP

Published on December 21, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Liquor Shop License Deadline: Rush to Apply Before Tonight’s Cutoff
image
Viswam Movie Success Celebrations
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Teaser: Stylish Action Drama
image
Gopichand’s Viswam Movie Review
image
Red Book Action: Minister Nara Lokesh Takes a Stand Against lawbreakers!

Jayadev complains of fake votes in AP

Spread the love

TDP Parliament member Galla Jayadev on Thursday said that there are a large number of fake voters in Andhra Pradesh. He wanted the government to take action against the officials who enrolled the fake voters in the list to the advantage of the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Participating in the discussion on the Election Commissioners appointment bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Jayadev said that the District Returning Officers in Andhra Pradesh were changing the voter list under the influence of the ruling party. The officials were not following the guidelines of the Election Commission, he said.

He further said that a delegation of the TDP led by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu met the Election Commission officials in Delhi and lodged a complaint. However, so far no action was taken by the election commission to correct the irregularities in the voter list, he said.

He sought to draw the attention of the election commission to correct the mistakes committed by the officials in Andhra Pradesh before the state goes for the next general election. Several TDP supporters’ votes were removed from the list and several fake votes were included, he said. He wanted the officials to check the voter list at the grassroots and make required corrections.

The TDP had lodged a complaint with the officials on the fake votes and the removal of the TDP voters’ names from the list. He also told the Lok Sabha that the officials have found over 13 lakh fake votes in the list.

The TDP MP sought the intervention of the Central government in correcting the voter list in Andhra Pradesh. He also wanted the government to restore democracy in the state and ensure free and fair elections in 2024.

Next YSR Congress leaders looted Rs 291 cr in one month, says Nadendla Previous Jagan launches distribution of tabs to students
else

TRENDING

image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Teaser: Stylish Action Drama
image
Vishwambara Teaser Treat Loading
image
Huge asking prices for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Liquor Shop License Deadline: Rush to Apply Before Tonight’s Cutoff
image
Viswam Movie Success Celebrations
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Teaser: Stylish Action Drama
image
Gopichand’s Viswam Movie Review
image
Red Book Action: Minister Nara Lokesh Takes a Stand Against lawbreakers!

Most Read

image
Liquor Shop License Deadline: Rush to Apply Before Tonight’s Cutoff
image
Red Book Action: Minister Nara Lokesh Takes a Stand Against lawbreakers!
image
“Lakeman” Teams Up with HYDRAA

Related Articles

Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree Dental Care Tips Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai Alaya F with deme Fashion Food For Good Sleep Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot Tips To Avoid Blood Clots Keerthy Suresh Festive Look Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee Mimi chakraborty Festive Look Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet