Bharati as CM will solve people’s problems, says VK Raju

For various reasons, former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju has been very upset with the Jaganmohan Reddy Government. He is one of the few BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh to openly criticise the Jagan regime. Now, VK Raju has gone a step further and made sensational comments against the Chief Minister.

Mr. Raju recalled how CM Jagan had terrified and got total grip over the Ministers by threatening to change them every two years based on their performance. As a result, all the Ministers were keeping silent on all the issues. VK Raju said that going by how this Government was running, it would not be the Ministers but the Chief Minister himself who would be removed from his chair. Then, a woman Chief Minister would come for AP.

Mr. Raju said that if Jagan Reddy’s wife YS Bharati becomes the CM, the people would be happy. She would definitely enquire about the problems of the people and solve them.

The BJP leader did not stop at that. He compared the AP CM to the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. He called the AP CM Kim Jagan Reddy. Mr. Raju demanded that the unjustly made unanimous elections should be cancelled. The SEC should call for a fresh notification for local polls.