Niharika ties the knot

The grand pre-wedding celebrations of Niharika Konidela are happening from the past three days and the entire Mega family was present for the celebration. The entire family landed in Udaipur for the celebration and Niharika tied the knot to Chaitanya today at 7:15 PM. Niharika was spotted in a golden colour saree and looked beautiful. Chaitanya prefered to be simple and he was dressed in a similar colour outfit. A lavish dinner is hosted right after the wedding celebrations will come to an end. The Mega family would return back to Hyderabad tomorrow and the Mega actors will return back to work from next week.

