Bhatti, Jagga sabotage T-Cong, become darlings of TRS media!

There is a popular saying about Congress party in Telangana which says “Congress doesn’t need rivals to defeat Congress in elections, their own leaders are enough to sabotage and defeat the party with their internal squabblings.”

The recent acts of ‘so-called’ senior Congress leaders in Telangana, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Jagga Reddy are a classic example to prove this saying correct yet again.

While Bhatti Vikramarka is not only an MLA now, but also CLP leader in Legislative Assembly.

Similarly, Jagga Reddy is not only an MLA from Sangareddy constituency, but also Congress working president.

Both these leaders are expected to take on TRS government inside and outside the Assembly to justify their positions given by Congress high command. But it seems both are sabotaging Congress in Telangana with their actions and deeds of favour of TRS.

Congress in Telangana is on ventilator for the past seven year after KCR became Telangana CM despite granting statehood to Telangana fulfilling the six decade long dream of Telangana people. Congress MLAs, MLCs, MPs and all other prominent leaders defected to TRS. KCR stripped Congress even of ‘main oppositon status’ in both Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council in a humiliating manner.

At this time, Revanth Reddy took over as TPCC chief three months ago and making all the efforts to breath life into Congress by taking up series of agitation programmes, Dandora rallies against TRS government.

But all his efforts are going down the drain due to sabotage from his own party colleagues like Mallu Bhatti and Jagga Reddy.

Mallu Bhatti is frequently praising KCR and his Dalit Bandhu scheme while Jagga Reddy is making adverse comments on Revanth’s Dandora rallies.

With this, both these leaders became darlings for TRS own media namely Namasthe Telangana, Telangana Today and T-News.

TRS own media which never publishes photos or praises any other party leaders except TRS is prominently publishing pictures of Mallu and Jagga prominently and showering praises on them.

Jagga Reddy boycotting TPCC meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday to protest Revanth’s decision to hold Dandora rally in KCR’s home constituency Gajwel on September 17 and Mallu Bhatti praising KCR’s Dalit Bandhu scheme are today’s prominent news in TRS media.