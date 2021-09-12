Dil Raju’s next Bollywood project launched

Top Tollywood producer Dil Raju has a heap of films lined up in Telugu. The ace producer is also producing Bollywood films through collaborations. He acquired the remake rights of Telugu film HIT that was produced by actor Nani. Rajkummar Rao will play the lead role in the remake and Sailesh Kolanu who directed the original is on the board as the director. The film got its official launch today and the shoot commenced today in Jaipur.

Sanya Malhotra is the leading lady in this crime investigation thriller. Dil Raju Productions and T Series are the producers. The film is titled HIT in Hindi too and the film hits the screens next year.