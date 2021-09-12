Prabhas greets Seetimaarr

Telugu360
Actor Prabhas has congratulated Seetimaarr team including his good friend Gopichand for the success of the movie.

In an Instagram post, he said, “My friend Gopichand scored a Blockbuster with #Seetimaar… Very happy for him !”

The ‘Baahubali’ actor added: “Kudos to the movie team for coming forward to release the first big film post the Covid 2nd wave, despite the prevailing circumstances.”

Directed by Sampath Nandi, the film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

Tamannah, Bhumika Chawla and Rahman have played key roles.

