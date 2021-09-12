Kishan Reddy’s TV interviews confirm Modi-KCR bonding!

The only union cabinet minister from the Telugu States in Narendra Modi government, G.Kishan Reddy is on a spree of giving interviews to all major Telugu news channels for the past three days.

The common question being encountered by Kishan Reddy in all these interviews is about ‘bonding’ and ‘secret ties’ between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao.

Kishan Reddy’s answers to the questions raised by journalists in these interviews give clear indications that there is no confrontation between TRS and BJP at the national-level but there is only ‘street fight’ between TRS and BJP in Telangana.

On one hand, BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay is undertaking padayatra in Telangana for the past two weeks attacking KCR and TRS every day stating that BJP will send KCR to jail for corruption in irrigation projects and land dealings.

When journalists asked Kishan Reddy about BJP sending KCR to jail, he answered, “There is no evidence with the Centre on KCR’s corruption to send him to jail.”

Kishan Reddy in turn asked journalists to give such evidence if any to him so that he can examine and take suitable action.

This clearly shows that BJP national leadership has no intention to book corruption cases against KCR and send him to jail.

When journalists asked him “Do you think KCR indulged in that much corruption in the last seven years which can send him to jail?”, Kishan Reddy replied, “I can’t say he will go to jail or not but as of now there is no evidence available to prove corruption charges against KCR.”

Kishan Reddy’s answers to several questions in his interviews only suggest that BJP has no problem with TRS and KCR remaining in power in Telangana and they only want that Congress should not come to power in Telangana since BJP anyway has no strength to come to power in Telangana.

TRS is supporting BJP on all issues at the national-level and also in the Parliament. Why should Modi and Amit Shah target KCR and TRS then? is the opinion being expressed in political circles after watching Kishan Reddy’ interviews.