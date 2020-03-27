Bheem for Ramaraju: Ram Charan’s macho presence plus NTR’s powerful voice

SS Rajamouli is the country’s top director for a reason. He knows the pulse of the audience and his presentation appeals to all the sections. For the first time he is bringing in Ram Charan and NTR for a big-budget periodic drama titled RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram). On the eve of Ram Charan’s birthday, the video glimpse of Charan’s role is unveiled and is named ‘Bheem for Ramaraju’. Charan thrills the audience with his looks. His angry pose and built up are highlights of the byte.

NTR takes Bheem for Ramaraju to the next level with his voiceover which elevates the complete episode. MM Keeravami’s background score is completely hauting and Rajamouli’s presentation makes a lot of difference. Bheem for Ramaraju lives up the expectations and one will be blown away with the entire narration. NTR speaking in Telangana dialect will make your day for sure. On the whole, Ram Charan gets a perfect birthday gift for his birthday. RRR is announced for January 8th, 2021 release.