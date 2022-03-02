Bheemla Nayak is good on Mahashivratri day – 5 days AP/TS Collections

Bheemla Nayak 5 days AP/TS Collections
Bheemla Nayak has taken the advantage of Mahashivratri holiday in its first Tuesday. The film has collected a distributor share of 7 cr on its fifth day taking five days total to 62.65 Cr. The film has jumped 50 percent in AP yesterday from fourth day while nizam area has seen 25 percent jump. Real test for the film starts today and it is crucial for it hold for a breakeven.
Below are the area wise shares
|Area
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|AP/TS First Weekend Collections
|Worldwide Pre-Release business
|Nizam
|28.60Cr
|25.80Cr
|23.55Cr
|30 Cr
|Ceeded
|8.95Cr
|7.90Cr
|7.25Cr
|16.20 Cr
|UA
|5.95Cr
|5.08Cr
|4.40Cr
|9.60 Cr
|Guntur
|4.65Cr
|4.21Cr
|3.87Cr
|7.20 Cr
|East
|4.68Cr
|3.94Cr
|3.60Cr
|6.40 Cr
|Krishna
|3.11Cr
|2.63Cr
|2.31Cr
|6 Cr valued
|West
|4.47Cr
|4.12Cr
|3.91Cr
|5.60 Cr
|Nellore
|2.21Cr
|1.98Cr
|1.81Cr
|3.30 Cr
|Total AP/TS
|62.62Cr
|55.66Cr
|50.70Cr
|84.30 Cr
|ROI
|9 Cr
|OS
|9 Cr
|Worldwide
|102.30 Cr
|Worldwide
|105.50 Cr (including Expenses)