Bheemla Nayak is good on Mahashivratri day – 5 days AP/TS Collections

By
Telugu360
-
0
Bheemla Nayak 5 days AP/TS Collections
Bheemla Nayak 5 days AP/TS Collections

Bheemla Nayak 5 days AP/TS Collections

Bheemla Nayak has taken the advantage of Mahashivratri holiday in its first Tuesday. The film has collected a distributor share of 7 cr on its fifth day taking five days total to 62.65 Cr. The film has jumped 50 percent in AP yesterday from fourth day while nizam area has seen 25 percent jump. Real test for the film starts today and it is crucial for it hold for a breakeven.

Below are the area wise shares

Area5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsAP/TS First Weekend CollectionsWorldwide Pre-Release business
Nizam28.60Cr25.80Cr23.55Cr30 Cr
Ceeded8.95Cr7.90Cr7.25Cr16.20 Cr
UA 5.95Cr5.08Cr4.40Cr9.60 Cr
Guntur4.65Cr4.21Cr3.87Cr 7.20 Cr
East4.68Cr3.94Cr3.60Cr6.40 Cr
Krishna3.11Cr2.63Cr2.31Cr6 Cr valued
West4.47Cr4.12Cr3.91Cr 5.60 Cr
Nellore 2.21Cr1.98Cr1.81Cr3.30 Cr
Total AP/TS62.62Cr55.66Cr50.70Cr84.30 Cr
ROI9 Cr
OS9 Cr
Worldwide102.30 Cr
Worldwide105.50 Cr (including Expenses)

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here