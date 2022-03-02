Prabhas kickstarts Radhe Shyam Promotions

Prabhas is all set to test his luck with Radhe Shyam and the film is gearing up for March 11th release across the globe. The top actor will participate in the extensive set of promotions that will kick-start today. A grand trailer release event is planned in Mumbai this afternoon and the trailer will be out in all the languages at 3 PM. Two grand pre-release events for the film are planned next week. Before this, a series of media interactions and interviews are planned. Prabhas will be present for all the promotional events.

Pooja Hegde who is busy with several films will be present for the events. Radhe Shyam is a romantic entertainer directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is carrying high expectations. All the deals for the film are closed long ago. Thaman composed the background score for the film and Justin Prabhakaran composed the music for the South Indian version. UV Creations, T Series and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers.