Ghani to hit the screens on April 8

A new update is here the release plan of Varun Tej-starrer sports drama Ghani. The film, which had recently obtained U/A certification from Censor, will see the light of the day on April 8.

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, the sports film is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby on Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. The film will be presented by Allu Aravind.

Songs composed for Ghani by Thaman S have already become a sensation by topping the charts and receiving rave reviews. Full-fledged promotions for the movie will start immediately, it is learnt.

Varun Tej has already in the news for working hard to tone up his body for the movie and he now looks like a real boxer. Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra have played important roles in Ghani.