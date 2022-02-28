Bheemla Nayak AP/TS First Weekend Collections – Excellent

Bheemla Nayak AP/TS First Weekend Collections

Bheemla Nayak has an excellent weekend in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 50.70 Cr. After an excellent opening day the film has held well over the next days.The film has done sensational business in Andhra on Sunday registering housefulls all over the state. The hold in Nizam is good though it could have been better when compared to Andhra. Today is a partial litmus test day for the film has it will be benifited during the night shows due to the partial holiday tomorrow.

Below are the area wise shares :

AreaAP/TS First Weekend CollectionsWorldwide Pre-Release business
Nizam23.55Cr30 Cr
Ceeded7.25Cr16.20 Cr
UA 4.40Cr9.60 Cr
Guntur3.87Cr 7.20 Cr
East3.60Cr6.40 Cr
Krishna2.31Cr6 Cr valued
West3.91Cr 5.60 Cr
Nellore 1.81Cr3.30 Cr
Total AP/TS50.70Cr84.30 Cr
ROI9 Cr
OS9 Cr
Worldwide102.30 Cr
Worldwide105.50 Cr (including Expenses)

