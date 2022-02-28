Buzz: Nagarjuna’s 100th Film is a Multi-starrer

Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to work on his 100th film and the film is said to be a multi-starrer. Akhil Akkineni will be seen in the other lead role in this film. If the speculations are to be believed, Mohan Raja who is currently directing Megastar Chiranjeevi’s God Father will direct the project. Nagarjuna’s home banner Annapurna Studios will produce this prestigious project and an official announcement will be made very soon.

Nagarjuna is currently busy with The Ghost in the direction of Praveen Sattaru and the film releases later this year. Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are the producers. Akhil Akkineni is working for Agent in the direction of Surendar Reddy and the film is expected to have a Christmas release this year. Nagarjuna’s 100th film will start rolling during the second half of this year.