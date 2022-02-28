Radhe Shyam Trailer Date Locked

Prabhas is all set to kick-start the promotions of his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam this week. Some large events are planned in the upcoming two weeks and the makers today announced that the trailer of Radhe Shyam will be out on March 2nd at 3 PM. The film is carrying huge expectations and Radhe Shyam will head for a grand and wide release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Radhe Krishna Kumar is the director and Pooja Hegde romanced Prabhas.

Radhe Shyam is said to be a romantic saga set in Europe. The released songs are chartbusters and Justin Prabhakaran composed the music for the Telugu version. UV Creations, Gopikrishna Movies and T Series are the producers of this big-budget film. Two big pre-release events of Radhe Shyam will take place in Mumbai and Bengaluru before the film’s release.