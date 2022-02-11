Bheemla Nayak to have a simultaneous Hindi Release

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is all set to test his luck with Bheemla Nayak, the remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film is gearing up for February 25th release if all the hurdles are cleared. The film’s producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi made it clear that the film will also head for a simultaneous Hindi theatrical release along with Telugu. He said that the arrangements are being done and the Hindi version is getting ready.

Saagar Chandra is the director and Trivikram worked on the screenplay, dialogues of Bheemla Nayak. Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Pawan Kalyan plays a ruthless cop and Rana Daggubati will be seen in a role with negative shades. Thaman’s music album is already on the top of the music charts. Pawan Kalyan is on a break and he will complete the pending song of Bheemla Nayak next week.