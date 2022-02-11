Vaisshnav Tej’s RRV team reveals release date

Soon after the success of Uppena, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, the new hero from the Mega family, signed a movie with veteran producer BVSN Prasad.

While announcing the movie’s title as Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga recently, the makers also released a youthful video that went viral. They then followed it up with a lyric video named Telusa Telusa.

Now the latest update about Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is- its release date has benen formally announced. A poster that shows Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma sitting opposite each other in a college canteen like setup- with the latter sleeping and the former fondly watching her- says the film will will see light of the day on May 27.

The film to be presented by Bapineedu and directed by Tamil Arjun Reddy fame Gireesaaya has Ketika Sharma is the heroine, while Shamdat is the director of photography. Music is by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is tipped to be a family drama with romance.