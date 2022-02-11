Manchu Vishnu continues to be Trolled

MAA President Manchu Vishnu turned out to be the target after he made some unusual comments and statements on the ongoing ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh. Though he met AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, there was no discussion about the ticket pricing issue. Manchu Vishnu was badly targeted after he made comments on the meeting between Megastar Chiranjeevi and YS Jagan. He called it a personal meeting and got trolled badly.

Soon after this, Megastar Chiranjeevi and other celebrities met YS Jagan and got the ticket pricing issue resolved. Manchu Vishnu who claims himself to be a relative of YS Jagan was missing in the meeting. Manchu Vishnu was once again trolled as he was missing in the meeting. In a surprise, Manchu Vishnu and Mohan Babu posed for a picture with AP Cinematography Minister Perni Nani today. “It was an absolute pleasure hosting you at our home Sri. Nani garu. Much thanks for protecting the interests of TFI” posted Manchu Vishnu. The actor was once again targeted today after the picture was posted. Manchu Vishnu was targeted multiple times in less than a month.