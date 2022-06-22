Bheemla Nayak Worldwide Closing Collections – Average

Bheemla Nayak Worldwide Closing Collections

Bheemla Nayak has ended up as an average venture at the boxoffice with a distributor share of 87 Cr (excluding GST input). The film after a good opening and weekend has a decent run till Wednesday ( day after Shivaratri) and then has dropped big time from Thursday. The film got affected by the ticket rates in A.P else it could have touched the 100 Cr mark worldwide. The film is a profitable venture in Nizam , West and Overseas. Put the ticket rates issue aside, the film couldn’t trend well and that has put the verdict to average.

Below are the area wise shares

Area Closing Collections 10 days Worldwide Collections First Week Worldwide Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections AP/TS First Weekend Collections Worldwide Pre-Release business Nizam 31.50 Cr (26.8 Cr excluding GST input) 30.85 Cr 30 Cr 28.60Cr 25.80Cr 23.55Cr 30 Cr Ceeded 11Cr 10.65 Cr 10.15 Cr 8.95Cr 7.90Cr 7.25Cr 16.20 Cr UA 7.30 Cr 6.90 Cr 6.54 Cr 5.95Cr 5.08Cr 4.40Cr 9.60 Cr Guntur 5.15 Cr 5.03 Cr 4.77 Cr 4.65Cr 4.21Cr 3.87Cr 7.20 Cr East 5.45 Cr 5.31 Cr 5.02 Cr 4.68Cr 3.94Cr 3.60Cr 6.40 Cr Krishna 3.85 Cr 3.67 Cr 3.39 Cr 3.11Cr 2.63Cr 2.31Cr 6 Cr valued West 5 Cr 4.94 Cr 4.68 Cr 4.47Cr 4.12Cr 3.91Cr 5.60 Cr Nellore 2.55 Cr 2.46 Cr 2.32 Cr 2.21Cr 1.98Cr 1.81Cr 3.30 Cr Total AP/TS 71.80 Cr (67.10 Cr excluding GST input) 69.81 Cr 66.87 Cr 62.62Cr 55.66Cr 50.70Cr 84.30 Cr ROI 7.10 Cr 7.10 Cr 6.80 Cr 9 Cr OS 12.80 Cr 12.70 Cr 12.30 Cr 9 Cr Worldwide 91.70 Cr (87 Cr excluding GST input) 89.61 Cr 85.97 Cr 102.30 Cr Worldwide 105.50 Cr (including Expenses)