Bheemla Nayak Worldwide Closing Collections – Average

Bheemla Nayak Worldwide Closing Collections
Bheemla Nayak has ended up as an average venture at the boxoffice with a distributor share of 87 Cr (excluding GST input). The film after a good opening and weekend has a decent run till Wednesday ( day after Shivaratri) and then has dropped big time from Thursday. The film got affected by the ticket rates in A.P else it could have touched the 100 Cr mark worldwide. The film is a profitable venture in Nizam , West and Overseas. Put the ticket rates issue aside, the film couldn’t trend well and that has put the verdict to average.
Below are the area wise shares
|Area
|Closing Collections
|10 days Worldwide Collections
|First Week Worldwide Collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|AP/TS First Weekend Collections
|Worldwide Pre-Release business
|Nizam
|31.50 Cr (26.8 Cr excluding GST input)
|30.85 Cr
|30 Cr
|28.60Cr
|25.80Cr
|23.55Cr
|30 Cr
|Ceeded
|11Cr
|10.65 Cr
|10.15 Cr
|8.95Cr
|7.90Cr
|7.25Cr
|16.20 Cr
|UA
|7.30 Cr
|6.90 Cr
|6.54 Cr
|5.95Cr
|5.08Cr
|4.40Cr
|9.60 Cr
|Guntur
|5.15 Cr
|5.03 Cr
|4.77 Cr
|4.65Cr
|4.21Cr
|3.87Cr
|7.20 Cr
|East
|5.45 Cr
|5.31 Cr
|5.02 Cr
|4.68Cr
|3.94Cr
|3.60Cr
|6.40 Cr
|Krishna
|3.85 Cr
|3.67 Cr
|3.39 Cr
|3.11Cr
|2.63Cr
|2.31Cr
|6 Cr valued
|West
|5 Cr
|4.94 Cr
|4.68 Cr
|4.47Cr
|4.12Cr
|3.91Cr
|5.60 Cr
|Nellore
|2.55 Cr
|2.46 Cr
|2.32 Cr
|2.21Cr
|1.98Cr
|1.81Cr
|3.30 Cr
|Total AP/TS
|71.80 Cr (67.10 Cr excluding GST input)
|69.81 Cr
|66.87 Cr
|62.62Cr
|55.66Cr
|50.70Cr
|84.30 Cr
|ROI
|7.10 Cr
|7.10 Cr
|6.80 Cr
|9 Cr
|OS
|12.80 Cr
|12.70 Cr
|12.30 Cr
|9 Cr
|Worldwide
|91.70 Cr (87 Cr excluding GST input)
|89.61 Cr
|85.97 Cr
|102.30 Cr
|Worldwide
|105.50 Cr (including Expenses)