Bheemla Nayak Worldwide Closing Collections – Average

Bheemla Nayak Worldwide Closing Collections

Bheemla Nayak has ended up as an average venture at the boxoffice with a distributor share of 87 Cr (excluding GST input). The film after a good opening and weekend has a decent run till Wednesday ( day after Shivaratri) and then has dropped big time from Thursday. The film got affected by the ticket rates in A.P else it could have touched the 100 Cr mark worldwide. The film is a profitable venture in Nizam , West and Overseas. Put the ticket rates issue aside, the film couldn’t trend well and that has put the verdict to average.

Below are the area wise shares

AreaClosing Collections10 days Worldwide CollectionsFirst Week Worldwide Collections5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsAP/TS First Weekend CollectionsWorldwide Pre-Release business
Nizam31.50 Cr (26.8 Cr excluding GST input)30.85 Cr30 Cr28.60Cr25.80Cr23.55Cr30 Cr
Ceeded11Cr10.65 Cr10.15 Cr8.95Cr7.90Cr7.25Cr16.20 Cr
UA 7.30 Cr6.90 Cr6.54 Cr5.95Cr5.08Cr4.40Cr9.60 Cr
Guntur5.15 Cr5.03 Cr4.77 Cr4.65Cr4.21Cr3.87Cr 7.20 Cr
East5.45 Cr5.31 Cr5.02 Cr4.68Cr3.94Cr3.60Cr6.40 Cr
Krishna3.85 Cr3.67 Cr3.39 Cr3.11Cr2.63Cr2.31Cr6 Cr valued
West5 Cr4.94 Cr4.68 Cr4.47Cr4.12Cr3.91Cr 5.60 Cr
Nellore 2.55 Cr2.46 Cr2.32 Cr2.21Cr1.98Cr1.81Cr3.30 Cr
Total AP/TS 71.80 Cr (67.10 Cr excluding GST input)69.81 Cr66.87 Cr62.62Cr55.66Cr50.70Cr84.30 Cr
ROI7.10 Cr7.10 Cr6.80 Cr9 Cr
OS12.80 Cr12.70 Cr12.30 Cr9 Cr
Worldwide91.70 Cr (87 Cr excluding GST input)89.61 Cr85.97 Cr102.30 Cr
Worldwide105.50 Cr (including Expenses)

