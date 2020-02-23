Bheeshma has a good hold on the second day – 2 Days AP/TS Collections

Bheeshma has a good hold on the second day in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 4.20 cr. Two days total of the film now stands at 10.50 Cr. The hold is about 83 per cent of the opening day (considering worth share) which is a good hold. The film is doing very well in the A centres & good in the remaining. It will go past 15 cr mark today.

Below are the area wise shares

Area 2 Days collections Day 1 Collections Pre Release Nizam 4.11 Cr 2.21 Cr 6.30 Cr Ceeded 1.47 Cr 0.80 Cr 3.06 Cr UA 1.20 Cr 0.62 Cr 1.85 Cr Guntur 1.03 Cr 0.77 Cr 1.55 Cr East 0.92 Cr 0.67 Cr 1.55 Cr Krishna 0.71 Cr 0.40 Cr 1.40 Cr West 0.71 Cr 0.56 Cr 1.20 Cr Nellore 0.37 Cr 0.27 Cr 0.64 Cr AP/TS 10.52 Cr 6.30 Cr 17.50 Cr (19.10 Cr including P&P)

ROI 2 Cr Overseas: 2.40 Cr Worldwide 23.50 Cr (Including P&P)