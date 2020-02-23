Donald Trump tweets Baahubali Video

US President Donald Trump is all set for Indian visit and a bunch of funny videos are breaking the internet. Donald Trump himself retweeted a funny meme video which was made from ‘Saahore Baahubali’ video song from the film Baahubali. “Look so forward to being with my great friends in India” captioned Trump after he shared the video. Donald Trump and Narendra Modi share a close bonding and they are strengthening it with their visits.

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020