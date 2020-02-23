Man arrested for indecent comment on Pushpa Srivani

A young man right now working in a Bangalore hotel was arrested for posting obscene comments against AP Deputy CM Pushpa Srivani in the social media. The Vizianagaram police went to Bangalore and mare the arrest. The arrested person was identified as one R. Venkateswarlu who originally belongs to Kavali area in Nellore district in AP.

Last year in October, the Deputy CM made a police complaint at the Chinamerangi police station against the indecent social media post. The police began investigation and traced the guilty youth who shifted his work to Karnataka Capital.

The social media became a notorious battleground for the political activists. Interestingly, the AP Police are making arrests of only TDP and Jana Sena activists while they are not taking any action against YCP followers. The opposition parties have even appealed to its activists not to respond to YCP social media posts because of the existing political harassment in the state.