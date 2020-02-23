Vundavalli revolt against Jagan on Telugu University lands

Controversial ex MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar is raising his voice against the misgovernance of AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy in his unique inimitable style. Of all the wrong decisions of Jagan, what has pained Vundavalli the most is the government move to acquire the 20 acres campus of Telugu University in Rajahmundry. This university falls under the 10th Schedule of the AP Reorganization Act 2014. So, the Telugu University is still a property to be finally divided between the two Telugu states.

Vundavalli caught this law point and questioned the legality of Jagan Circar move to give away Telugu University lands as house sites to the poor people. Political analysts expressed surprise on how the ex MP missed the basic point that the YCP government is least bothered about the laws and the subsequent litigations.

Moreover, East Godavari district collector himself argued whether it would be correct to keep 20 acres just for 10 students of Telugu University. The collector is also not talking about the Reorganization Act and the legal issues involved in the whole process.

The government is apparently going ahead with its illegal acquisition of such lands all over the state in the name of so-called nobler goal of giving house sites. Votebank politics take a new strategy extreme twist.