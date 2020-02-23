Mahesh’s deal with Mythri Movie Makers

After the super success of Srimanthudu, Mythri Movie Makers wanted to work with Mahesh Babu for the second time with Sukumar’s project. But a series of incidents created differences between Mahesh and Mythri. Superstar even returned the advance amount. Naveen Yerneni met Mahesh in USA and had a patch up. Mahesh too was ready to work with them again.

With Vamshi Paidipally’s script not impressive, Mythri managed to convince Mahesh. Parasuram is on board as director and the project kick-starts in May. Mahesh is pocketing Rs 50 crore with this project. Mythri already agreed to pay the quoted remuneration for the actor. The details about the cast, crew and the release date will be announced soon.