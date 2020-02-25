Bheeshma Buy 1 Get 1 in USA

Hilarious entertainer Bheeshma craze is continuing all over and across USA. A big Thank you to all the Overseas audience who made this a huge success. It’s becoming Nithiin’s one of the biggest hit movie after A…Aa which was also released by BlueSky and heading towards $1 M in USA.

As it’s Tuesday of the week, enjoy the AT&T offer by buying two tickets at one ticket cost. Treat your family and friends with this offer. It’s good opportunity for repeated audience to see it again and enjoy the movie along with family and friends.

As this offer is only online offer and not available at the theater, book your tickets before going to the theaters. Use AT&T thanks app on your mobile to buy the tickets.

CLICK HERE! for USA Schedules.

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC