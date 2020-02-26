Sai Dharam Tej in a periodic drama?

After a series of debacles, Sai Dharam Tej returned to track with Chitralahari and Prati Roju Pandaage. The actor is busy with the shoot of Solo Brathuke So Better which is announced for summer release. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Sai Tej is in talks for a periodic drama from some time and the talks reached final stages. Top producer Anil Sunkara is all set to pool out the resources for this big-budget film that will be made on a budget of Rs 40 crores.

Veeru Potla who faded out from Telugu cinema will return back as director with this periodic drama. This untitled film is set in the backdrop of Sri Krishnadevaraya period and has enough dose of action and entertainment. The film also has enough dose of VFX work and special sets would be erected for the film. An official word from the makers will be out soon and the film starts rolling from the end of March.