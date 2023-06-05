Bichagadu-2 is a Super Hit – Fetches Good profit for buyers

By
Telugu360
-
0

Vijay Antony’s Bichagadu-2 has emerged as a Super Hit in the Telugu States. The film has collected 9.10 Cr share approx till date fetching very good profits for Buyers. It was bought for 1.50 Cr in Nizam and collected 2.50 Cr (worth share, 3 Cr including GST). Ceeded Area was bought for 1 Cr and collected 1.50 Cr share. Andhra area was bought in 2.50 Cr ratio and collected 4.60 Cr. Bichagadu-1 had collected 14 Cr share back 2016. The actor has already announced Bichagadu-3.

Nizam – 3 Cr (including GST, 1.5 Cr rights)
Ceeded – 1.50 Cr (1 Cr rights)
Andhra – 4.60 Cr (2.50 Cr rights)

Total – 9.10 Cr (5 Cr rights, 6 Cr including P&P)

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here