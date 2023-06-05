Bichagadu-2 is a Super Hit – Fetches Good profit for buyers

Vijay Antony’s Bichagadu-2 has emerged as a Super Hit in the Telugu States. The film has collected 9.10 Cr share approx till date fetching very good profits for Buyers. It was bought for 1.50 Cr in Nizam and collected 2.50 Cr (worth share, 3 Cr including GST). Ceeded Area was bought for 1 Cr and collected 1.50 Cr share. Andhra area was bought in 2.50 Cr ratio and collected 4.60 Cr. Bichagadu-1 had collected 14 Cr share back 2016. The actor has already announced Bichagadu-3.

Nizam – 3 Cr (including GST, 1.5 Cr rights)

Ceeded – 1.50 Cr (1 Cr rights)

Andhra – 4.60 Cr (2.50 Cr rights)

Total – 9.10 Cr (5 Cr rights, 6 Cr including P&P)