Big challenge for Botsa Satyanarayana

Big challenge for Botsa Satyanarayana

Former Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will contest as YSRCP candidate in Vishakapatnam Local Bodies MLC election. YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy chose Botsa Satyanarayana, as only a leader of Botsa’s stature can give a fight for TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance, in the present political context.

Former CM YS Jagan held a review with undivided Vishakapatnam district leaders at his camp office on Friday. After taking opinions of all, he has chosen Botsa Satyanarayana to contest in the Local Bodies MLC polls.

The notification for MLC election will be released on August 6. While polling will be done on August 30, results will be announced on September 3.

In the Local Bodies MLC polls, members of Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, Zilla Parishath and Mandal Parishat will exercise their vote. According to the present political affiliations, most of them belong to YSRCP. So, on paper, if all the members vote according to their party affiliation, then Botsa Satyanarayana will win. But as the Government has changed, it has to be seen how many of them will stick to YSRCP. Here comes into play the ‘Botsa factor’.

Botsa Satyanarayana is a powerful leader with political clout and financial muscle. Besides being powerful he is considered as approachable by even opponents. So YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has bet on Botsa Satyanarayana in MLC polls.

Moreover this is not just a lone MLC election for YSRCP. If Botsa manages to win, then it will boost morale of YSRCP cadres across state and will revive the party. Thus YS Jaganmohan Reddy has thrown a big challenge at Botsa Satyanarayana.

Next Dhanush’s Raayan gets a Rare Honour Previous Vijay Deverakonda looks Intense and Fearless
