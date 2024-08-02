Dhanush’s Raayan gets a Rare Honour

Dhanush is one of India’s most talented actors and has reached a significant milestone with the release of his 50th film, Raayan. The movie has already garnered widespread praise and unprecedented box office success, positioning itself to become the highest-grossing film of Dhanush’s career. In a remarkable development, Sun Pictures, the production house behind “Raayan”, announced today that the film’s screenplay has been selected to be part of the prestigious library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This recognition is particularly noteworthy as Dhanush himself crafted the screenplay and directed the film, adding another accolade to his already impressive list of accomplishments, which includes multiple National Awards.

In “Raayan”, Dhanush takes on the lead role and the supporting cast includes SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Prakash Raj and others. The film’s music is composed by the legendary AR Rahman, with visuals by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna GK. Sun Pictures produced the film. Dhanush is currently busy with Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera and the film also has Nagarjuna playing an important role. Dhanush has lined up few Bollywood films apart from Ilayaraja’s biopic in Tamil.