x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dhanush’s Raayan gets a Rare Honour

Published on August 2, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Madhavi Reddy creates hulchul in Kadapa
image
AP Government Launches Tough New Law Against Land Grabbing
image
Bigg Boss Telugu: Gangavva Reveals Truth
image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow

Dhanush’s Raayan gets a Rare Honour

Dhanush's Raayan gets a Rare Honour

Dhanush is one of India’s most talented actors and has reached a significant milestone with the release of his 50th film, Raayan. The movie has already garnered widespread praise and unprecedented box office success, positioning itself to become the highest-grossing film of Dhanush’s career. In a remarkable development, Sun Pictures, the production house behind “Raayan”, announced today that the film’s screenplay has been selected to be part of the prestigious library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This recognition is particularly noteworthy as Dhanush himself crafted the screenplay and directed the film, adding another accolade to his already impressive list of accomplishments, which includes multiple National Awards.

In “Raayan”, Dhanush takes on the lead role and the supporting cast includes SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Prakash Raj and others. The film’s music is composed by the legendary AR Rahman, with visuals by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna GK. Sun Pictures produced the film. Dhanush is currently busy with Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera and the film also has Nagarjuna playing an important role. Dhanush has lined up few Bollywood films apart from Ilayaraja’s biopic in Tamil.

Next Akshay Kumar’s bold statement after a series of Flops Previous Big challenge for Botsa Satyanarayana
else

TRENDING

image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow
image
Ghaati First Look: Anushka’s Ruthless Avatar

Latest

image
Madhavi Reddy creates hulchul in Kadapa
image
AP Government Launches Tough New Law Against Land Grabbing
image
Bigg Boss Telugu: Gangavva Reveals Truth
image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow

Most Read

image
Madhavi Reddy creates hulchul in Kadapa
image
AP Government Launches Tough New Law Against Land Grabbing
image
Manda Krishna Faces Severe Backlash for Intervening in Pawan – Anitha Dispute

Related Articles

Mahima Makwana Stunning Look Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree Bael Juice Health Benefits Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look Vedhika Hot Curves Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics