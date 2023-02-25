Big change in Prabhas’ Project K

Pan-Indian star Prabhas and National-award-winning director Nag Ashwin are teaming up for the first time for Project K and the film’s shoot is happening in Hyderabad. Nag Ashwin picked up Mickey J Meyer for his previous films and Mickey delivered memorable music for Mahanati. Mickey was initially taken for Project K but there was no official announcement made. The team is now working with Tamil critically acclaimed music composer Santosh Narayanan.

An official announcement about the same would be made very soon. The reason for the replacement of Mickey is yet to be known. The film is half done with the shoot and Prabhas is keen to complete the shoot of the film before June. The prestigious film is gearing up for Sankranthi 2024 release. Ashwini Dutt is the producer and Deepika Padukone is the leading lady. Big B Amitabh Bachchan is playing a crucial role in Project K.