Ramya Krishna on board for SSMB28

Trivikram is known for creating significant roles for senior actresses in his films and Ramya Krishna is known for her roles in recent times. The duo will team up for Mahesh Babu’s film, tentatively titled SSMB28. Ramya Krishna was approached by Trivikram long back for a pivotal role and recently the actress showed her interest and signed the project.

The makers are going to plan a substantial second schedule grandly in constructed sets on the outskirts of Hyderabad from the 27th of February. This schedule is going to be the longest one with a vast cast and crew on board and Ramya Krishna will be part of this schedule. Haarika and Haasine creations is bankrolling this project. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela are the main lead actresses.