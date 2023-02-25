Ramya Krishna on board for SSMB28

By
Telugu360
-
0
Ramya Krishna
Ramya Krishna

Trivikram is known for creating significant roles for senior actresses in his films and Ramya Krishna is known for her roles in recent times. The duo will team up for Mahesh Babu’s film, tentatively titled SSMB28. Ramya Krishna was approached by Trivikram long back for a pivotal role and recently the actress showed her interest and signed the project.

The makers are going to plan a substantial second schedule grandly in constructed sets on the outskirts of Hyderabad from the 27th of February. This schedule is going to be the longest one with a vast cast and crew on board and Ramya Krishna will be part of this schedule. Haarika and Haasine creations is bankrolling this project. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela are the main lead actresses.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here