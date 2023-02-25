RRR bags two more Prestigious Awards

SS Rajamouli’s recent offering RRR is winning huge accolades from the International circles. The film bagged many prestigious awards in the recent times. RRR bagged two more awards at the prestigious Hollywood Critics Association Event that took place today. The film won the Best International Film Award along with the Best Original Song. The major cast and crew except NTR are present and they cheered up the guests.

The team is in USA and will attend the Oscars event that will take place next month. The film is also heading for a grand re-release before the event in USA. RRR is made on a huge budget and the film ended up as a money spinner at the box-office. NTR and Ram Charan reprised the roles of freedom fighters. DVV Entertainment bankrolled the project.